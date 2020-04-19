Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 559,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 36.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE MCS opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marcus will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.