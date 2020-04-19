Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Materialise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 170,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,354. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after buying an additional 550,395 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Materialise by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.