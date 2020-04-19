Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 851,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00 and a beta of 1.49. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

