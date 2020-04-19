Max Property Group (MPG) Price Tops $0.0035

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $407,131.32 and $174.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000447 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

