Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $118,778.45 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $118,778.45 and approximately $9.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.01101671 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00174994 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00185404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046939 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

