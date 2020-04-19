Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in March

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Craig E. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $59,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

