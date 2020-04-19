MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 8,832,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.24. 832,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

