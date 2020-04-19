Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 9,015,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:MDLA traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $3,851,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares in the company, valued at $74,090,787.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,913 shares of company stock worth $17,320,447 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

