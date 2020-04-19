MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0001

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $21,429.40 and approximately $92.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.