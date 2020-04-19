MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 2,933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,939. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Yuichi Iwaki acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 43.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

