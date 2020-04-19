MediShares Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $117,055.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

