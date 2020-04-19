Melon (MLN) One Day Volume Tops $11,723.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Melon has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $11,723.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00040484 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bitsane and Liqui. In the last week, Melon has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kraken, Liqui, IDEX, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

