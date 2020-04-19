Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $243,496.84 and approximately $934.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.01138819 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00199527 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

