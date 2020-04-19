MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $507,461.09

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $507,461.09 and approximately $143,894.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.02750346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00224955 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,477,056 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

