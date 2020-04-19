Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $475.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $369,352.62 and $475.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.41 or 0.02764811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

