MetaMorph Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38,561.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. MetaMorph has a market cap of $91,666.68 and approximately $38,561.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.83 or 0.04506999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.