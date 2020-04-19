Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.71 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $4.78 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0989 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper and HitBTC. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.91 or 0.02535182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00077042 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,016,591 coins and its circulating supply is 78,016,486 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, TOPBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

