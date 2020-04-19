Metronome Market Capitalization Achieves $3.94 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $3.94 million and $45,181.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,913,290 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,616 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

