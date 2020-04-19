MEXC Token (MEXC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,533.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MEXC Token token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and WhiteBit. Over the last week, MEXC Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. MEXC Token has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $6,533.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEXC Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.04514839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008743 BTC.

MEXC Token Profile

MEXC is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,418,814,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,763,848 tokens. The official website for MEXC Token is mexc.life. MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MEXC Token’s official message board is medium.com/mexc-life. The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MEXC Token Token Trading

MEXC Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEXC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEXC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEXC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEXC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.