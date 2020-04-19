Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

