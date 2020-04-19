Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

