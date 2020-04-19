Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,588 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

