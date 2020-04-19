Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

