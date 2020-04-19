Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

