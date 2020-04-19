Midas (MIDAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,815.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00006745 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $651,081.75 and approximately $1,815.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

