Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSEX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of MSEX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 53,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,841. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,532. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.