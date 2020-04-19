MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $115.82 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $115.82 million and $93.72 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $14.47 or 0.00200294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.01148067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002039 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,516,037 coins and its circulating supply is 8,006,394 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

