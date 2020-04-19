Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,070,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,643. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

