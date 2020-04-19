Mindexcoin (MIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,585.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $585,685.17 and $2,585.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

