Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 617,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

