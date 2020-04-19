Mithril Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $1.85 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BitForex, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005784 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,232,500 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, LBank, Gate.io, FCoin, OKEx, BitForex, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

