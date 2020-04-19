Mixin One Day Volume Reaches $4.44 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $171.05 or 0.02377837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market cap of $87.26 million and $4.44 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00289684 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,131 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

