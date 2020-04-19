Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Update

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 4,126,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,201,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,699,000 after purchasing an additional 354,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of MBT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 2,593,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,110. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

