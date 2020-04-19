Moin (MOIN) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $45,413.00 and $180.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Moin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002116 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,121,936 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

