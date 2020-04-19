MonaCoin Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $77.88 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00016507 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, QBTC and Zaif. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.02525620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.03280818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00597912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00801257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00076865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00656945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Livecoin, Bitbank, QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Zaif and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

