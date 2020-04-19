Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,802.78 ($23.71).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mondi to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 62 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,341.50 ($17.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,867,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,379.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Mondi news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

