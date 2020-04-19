Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $7.45 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $2,506.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005619 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00798023 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,497,820 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.