Monero Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $57.32 or 0.00799146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Kraken. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $105.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,528,847 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Coindeal, Binance, Cryptopia, Exrates, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, Bitlish, Liquid, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tux Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Coinroom, Poloniex, CoinEx, Coinut, SouthXchange, Graviex, TradeOgre, Upbit, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Nanex, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Crex24, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Bitbns, Kraken, HitBTC, BitBay and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

