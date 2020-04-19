Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $160.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.54.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,653 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square GP 2008 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $117,307,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 587.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 106.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

