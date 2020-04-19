Monkey Project 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market cap of $288,216.09 and $42.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,935,380 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.