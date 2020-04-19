Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 42.0% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

