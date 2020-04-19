Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.02 on Friday, reaching $157.77. 939,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $164.68. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 498.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after buying an additional 125,120 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

