MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

MSB Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSB Financial and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSB Financial and Community First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSB Financial $25.53 million 2.25 $4.10 million N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $16.64 million 3.07 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

MSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares MSB Financial and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSB Financial 16.07% 6.24% 0.70% Community First Bancshares 1.14% 0.24% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSB Financial beats Community First Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

