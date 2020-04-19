Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MLI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 203,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.