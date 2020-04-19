MVL (MVL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $89,080.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology and IDEX. MVL has a market cap of $3.52 million and $89,080.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 61.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.83 or 0.04506999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, IDCM and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.