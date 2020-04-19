NAGA (NGC) Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. NAGA has a market cap of $876,021.42 and $491.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Upbit. During the last week, NAGA has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.69 or 0.04457409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

