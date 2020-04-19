Nano Price Tops $0.58 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00008025 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, RightBTC, OKEx and CoinEx. Nano has a market cap of $77.24 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,223.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.33 or 0.02538188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.03289189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00598195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00803669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077059 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00644086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Koinex, OKEx, Mercatox, Coindeal, Bitinka, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Nanex, Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

