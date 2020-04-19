National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Given $37.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned National Bankshares an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NKSH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,960.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,872 shares of company stock worth $96,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKSH opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

