National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of National Grid by 19.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $56.96 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

