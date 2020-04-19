National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. 471,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,006. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

